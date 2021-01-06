MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

MGEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGE Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.70. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $83.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.47.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $135.21 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

