Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Welltower from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Welltower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $89.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.56.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 2,357.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

