Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) to Buy

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MBT. New Street Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

NYSE:MBT opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.10 by $4.18. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 190.3% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 87.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Read More: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (MBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.