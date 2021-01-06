Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PFS. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet raised Provident Financial Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Sunday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

PFS opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $102.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.43 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

