Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,114,000 after purchasing an additional 43,313 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,203,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,192,000 after acquiring an additional 49,453 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 820,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 162,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 32,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 117,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korea Electric Power (KEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.