Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

PAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pampa Energía from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pampa Energía from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Pampa Energía from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Pampa Energía stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $756.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.36 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.80%. On average, analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 560,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 64,625 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter valued at about $932,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pampa Energía (PAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.