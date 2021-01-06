Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAIX Inc. is an artificial intelligence company primarily in China. It creates and delivers products and services for English learning. The company’s proprietary AI teacher utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies and the mobile internet. LAIX Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get LAIX alerts:

Shares of NYSE LAIX opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. LAIX has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $72.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.90.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $35.26 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that LAIX will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LAIX (LAIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.