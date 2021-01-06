Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The firm had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 17,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $754,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $1,546,865.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,265,315 shares of company stock valued at $281,051,481 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $589,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $1,449,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 641.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 78,450 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 41.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $867,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

