MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded MiX Telematics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.03. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $30.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 228,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

