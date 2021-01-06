ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.81

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 19646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 27.0% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 233.0% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 255,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 178,826 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

