StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.98

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.98 and last traded at $39.80, with a volume of 6280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.72.

STEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at $474,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth $762,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth $634,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth $1,995,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth $266,000.

StepStone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

