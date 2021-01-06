ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $116.50

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.50 and last traded at $116.34, with a volume of 4492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.58.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 102.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 42.7% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

