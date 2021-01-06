iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.41

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.41 and last traded at $74.41, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.52.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,015 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,618,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,364,000 after purchasing an additional 401,899 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,460,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,044,000 after purchasing an additional 380,322 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

