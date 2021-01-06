Sony (NYSE:SNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.55

Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.55 and last traded at $101.55, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.78.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.94. The firm has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNE. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.
About Sony (NYSE:SNE)
Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.
