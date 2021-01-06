Sony (NYSE:SNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.55

Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.55 and last traded at $101.55, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.94. The firm has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $19.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Sony Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNE. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

