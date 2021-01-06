United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

UUGRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered United Utilities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC lowered United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Utilities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

UUGRY stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is 45.06%.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

