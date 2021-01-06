SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sets New 1-Year High at $307.61

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $307.61 and last traded at $307.17, with a volume of 5332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.81.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,943,000 after purchasing an additional 41,889 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 132.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.