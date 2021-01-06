Assured Guaranty Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,074 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,460% compared to the typical volume of 81 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 63,770 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 449.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 303,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 248,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

