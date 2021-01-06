Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,709 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 849% compared to the typical daily volume of 391 put options.

Livent stock opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -225.44 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Livent will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Livent by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Livent by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Livent by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.