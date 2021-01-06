Apache Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:APA)

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 34,848 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,116% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,866 put options.

APA opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apache will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Apache by 281.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 57,835 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Apache by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 212,256 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

