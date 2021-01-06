JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of JMP Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

NYSE:JMP opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $77.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. JMP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. Research analysts forecast that JMP Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JMP Group news, Director Craig R. Johnson bought 11,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $31,521.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 367,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,966.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 367,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,377.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 44,540 shares of company stock worth $128,732. Insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

