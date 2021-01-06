Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INSP. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Inspire Medical Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.25.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $188.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.94. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $204.72. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $3,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,631.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,840,840. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $84,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

