Gordon Haskett Increases Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $114.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective lifted by Gordon Haskett from $97.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Gordon Haskett currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Argus upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.15.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $107.95 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.06, a P/E/G ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,781,000 after buying an additional 2,752,460 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,558,000 after buying an additional 1,119,128 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,373,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,720.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 942,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,394,000 after buying an additional 890,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,809,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,537,000 after buying an additional 720,414 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

