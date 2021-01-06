Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.20.

NYSE GES opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 2.01. Guess’ has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Guess’ will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the third quarter valued at about $580,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 79.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 34,840 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 279.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 30,448 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 381.0% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 41,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

