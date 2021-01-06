Bank of America Lowers DaVita (NYSE:DVA) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $127.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DVA. BidaskClub raised shares of DaVita from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.80.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $116.55 on Tuesday. DaVita has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $118.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.