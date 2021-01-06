BidaskClub Downgrades CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of CXW stock opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $805.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $17.90.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. CoreCivic’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CoreCivic
The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
