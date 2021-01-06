BidaskClub Downgrades CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $805.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. CoreCivic’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

