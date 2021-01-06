The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.24.

GS opened at $270.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.61 and its 200-day moving average is $213.09. The stock has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $273.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after buying an additional 1,437,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after buying an additional 370,673 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,974,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,721,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,377,000 after buying an additional 142,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

