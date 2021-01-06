Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.62. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 492.20, a current ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. Research analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,686,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 300,432 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 102,957 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 385,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 30,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.