Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SI has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Silvergate Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 63.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $78.05.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.02%.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $17,059,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 226,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 123,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after buying an additional 110,672 shares during the last quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at $1,094,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 271.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at $921,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

