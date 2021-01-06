Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.59.

DFS stock opened at $90.73 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $91.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,683,000 after acquiring an additional 816,352 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $278,482,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,883,000 after acquiring an additional 276,858 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

