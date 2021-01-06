Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.20.

STZ opened at $216.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.81 and a 200-day moving average of $189.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $220.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

