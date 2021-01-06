9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Given “Buy” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NMTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. 9 Meters Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $14,591,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter worth $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 763.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 107,348 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 17.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.