Critical Survey: U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) and Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX)

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) and Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.9% of U.S. Well Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of U.S. Well Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

U.S. Well Services has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basic Energy Services has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Well Services and Basic Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Well Services 0 2 0 0 2.00 Basic Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

U.S. Well Services presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.27%. Given U.S. Well Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe U.S. Well Services is more favorable than Basic Energy Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Well Services and Basic Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Well Services $514.76 million 0.06 -$93.91 million ($1.72) -0.26 Basic Energy Services $567.25 million 0.01 -$181.90 million N/A N/A

U.S. Well Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Basic Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Well Services and Basic Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Well Services -64.10% -154.88% -17.96% Basic Energy Services -71.05% N/A -29.95%

Summary

U.S. Well Services beats Basic Energy Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides wellsite services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work involving removal, repair, and replacement of down-hole equipment; hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation into and out of the well, or removing equipment from the well bore; and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2019, this segment operated a fleet of 306 well servicing rigs. The company's Water Logistics segment provides oilfield fluid supply, transportation, storage, and midstream services, such as the operation of company-owned fresh water and brine source wells and of non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; transportation of fluids used in drilling, completion, workover, and flowback operations and of saltwater produced as a by-product; rental of portable fracturing tanks and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater, including produced water and flowback; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. This segment owned and operated 762 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels; and owned 87 saltwater disposal wells. Its Completion & Remedial Services segment offers services, including rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. This segment operates 24 air compressor packages, 32 snubbing units, and 9 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

