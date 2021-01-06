Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $85.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.81.

Micron Technology stock opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $78.69.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after buying an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,277 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $69,347,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

