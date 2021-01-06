ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.25.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.45). On average, research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 150,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.