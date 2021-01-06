OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OneSpaWorld has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $816.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.50.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 43,457 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68,990 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

