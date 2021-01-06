Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of OYST opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.73. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. Equities research analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,909,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after buying an additional 939,882 shares in the last quarter. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,433,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 67,815 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 349,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 65,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 341,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 43,496 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

