Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGSVY. AlphaValue downgraded Pgs Asa to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Danske downgraded Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of PGSVY stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. The company has a market cap of $247.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.41. Pgs Asa has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.10 million during the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative net margin of 22.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%.

Pgs Asa Company Profile

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

