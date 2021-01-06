Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

PROG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Progenity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Progenity from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

PROG opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Progenity will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progenity news, COO Damon Silvestry bought 63,870 shares of Progenity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $259,950.90. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,016.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L bought 4,128,440 shares of Progenity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $13,499,998.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,365,215 shares of company stock worth $14,356,949.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progenity by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 100,103 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Progenity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Progenity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

