CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) vs. HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Financial Analysis

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get CNB Financial alerts:

This table compares CNB Financial and HomeStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 18.79% 11.98% 0.94% HomeStreet 16.89% 10.39% 1.01%

CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. CNB Financial pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeStreet pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.8% of CNB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of HomeStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of CNB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of HomeStreet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CNB Financial and HomeStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 HomeStreet 0 2 3 0 2.60

HomeStreet has a consensus target price of $33.80, indicating a potential downside of 0.15%. Given HomeStreet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Volatility & Risk

CNB Financial has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeStreet has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNB Financial and HomeStreet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $181.70 million 1.96 $40.08 million $2.63 8.06 HomeStreet $352.04 million 2.10 $17.51 million $1.70 19.91

CNB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HomeStreet. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HomeStreet beats CNB Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of April 21, 2020, the company operated a private banking division; and 42 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services. It provides consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. In addition, the company offers its products and services through bank branches, lending centers, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. As of December 31, 2019, it had a networki of 62 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 4 primary stand-alone commercial lending centers in Central Washington, Southern California, Boise, Idaho, and Salt Lake City, Utah. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.