Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.67.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day moving average of $81.68. Paychex has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,479 shares of company stock valued at $48,448,737. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Paychex by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after buying an additional 894,796 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Paychex by 144.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 806,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Paychex by 37.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after acquiring an additional 423,576 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth $19,161,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

