Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PAYX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.67.
NASDAQ PAYX opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day moving average of $81.68. Paychex has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,479 shares of company stock valued at $48,448,737. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Paychex by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after buying an additional 894,796 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Paychex by 144.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 806,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Paychex by 37.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after acquiring an additional 423,576 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth $19,161,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
