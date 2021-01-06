Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quhuo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ QH opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. Quhuo has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.95 million. Analysts expect that Quhuo will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quhuo stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

