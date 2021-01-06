ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProSight Global Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company. It focuses on industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise. ProSight Global Inc. is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded ProSight Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on ProSight Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

PROS stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. ProSight Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $194.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in ProSight Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ProSight Global by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProSight Global by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in ProSight Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in ProSight Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

