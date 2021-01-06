Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CATY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $251,131.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $98,364.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,399,864.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 203.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 75,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 50,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $38.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.