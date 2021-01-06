Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanterix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanterix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Quanterix has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.78. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $52.75.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $71,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Quanterix during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $158,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

