Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 167,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 102,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 229,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $53.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average is $35.66.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.