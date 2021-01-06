Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €112.08 ($131.86).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) alerts:

SU stock opened at €120.60 ($141.88) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €117.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €107.38. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.