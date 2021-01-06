PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Upgraded to Buy by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.08.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.08. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $68.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $42,951.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,206.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 285,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $17,640,229.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,966.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 777,139 shares of company stock worth $47,095,314. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,338,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2,111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.