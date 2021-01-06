Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CCO. BidaskClub upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. TD Securities downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.59.

CCO stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 538.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 194,573 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 780,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1,101.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 804,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 737,765 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

