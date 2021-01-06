BidaskClub Upgrades Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.44.
Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $449.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 20.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.
Solid Biosciences Company Profile
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.
