BidaskClub Upgrades Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.44.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $449.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 20.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.