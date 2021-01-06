RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

RCM Technologies stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.58. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $31.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RCM Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of RCM Technologies worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 25.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

